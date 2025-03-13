Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 38% – Should You Sell?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 38% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.47. 7,742,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 693% from the average session volume of 976,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$426.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

