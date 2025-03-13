Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 38.7% – Here’s What Happened

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 38.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.46. 9,804,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 840% from the average session volume of 1,043,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Alphamin Resources Stock Down 38.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$412.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.06.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

