Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 54.5% increase from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVAL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 6,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,215. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

