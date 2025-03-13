Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.32 and traded as low as $49.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 19,997 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANCTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.