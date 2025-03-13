Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Director Randy David Laney Purchases 9,795 Shares

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) Director Randy David Laney purchased 9,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,803.21.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$6.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.03 and a 12-month high of C$9.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

