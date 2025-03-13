Alfreton Capital LLP Has $17.12 Million Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Alfreton Capital LLP reduced its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,169 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for approximately 6.2% of Alfreton Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alfreton Capital LLP’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,358,000 after buying an additional 4,716,587 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 118.5% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,780,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,650 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,020,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,336 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.73 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

