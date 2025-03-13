Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 20,893 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 11,678 shares.The stock last traded at $208.21 and had previously closed at $216.06.

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 8,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

