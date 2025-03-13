Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,909,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 644,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $90,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after buying an additional 2,148,153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,066,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,655,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.