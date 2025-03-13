Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,611,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,859 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $31,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.