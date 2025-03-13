Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Trading Down 39.4% – What’s Next?

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 39.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 8,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,057% from the average daily volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Akastor ASA Stock Down 39.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

