Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on April 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 156.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $75.73. 1,722,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,930. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

