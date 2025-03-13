AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.15. 17,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 20,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

