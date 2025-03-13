Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.50 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 178069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

Specifically, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Agilysys Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.18.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,983,000 after buying an additional 58,926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,167,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,796,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Agilysys by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 294,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 585,886 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

