AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $104,795,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $76,565,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $58,338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,832,000 after purchasing an additional 431,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,510 shares of company stock worth $7,383,170. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

