AGF Management Ltd. Sells 8,357 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,438 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 665.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Solar by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in First Solar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $136.04 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $55,710.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,247.20. This represents a 8.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

