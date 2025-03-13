AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,796 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Bank of America cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of AAL opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.