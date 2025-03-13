AGF Management Ltd. Has $6.22 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 0.93. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.