AGF Management Ltd. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,577,000. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after acquiring an additional 437,527 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,578.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 411,161 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 386,294 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.01. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

