AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.07. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

