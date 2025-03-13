AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

