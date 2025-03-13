AGF Management Ltd. Buys 17,440 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

