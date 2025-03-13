Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Director Acquires C$73,985.00 in Stock

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) Director Anne De Greef-Safft acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,985.00.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Shares of AFN opened at C$36.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.60 and a 12-month high of C$64.31.
Ag Growth International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 47.90%.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
