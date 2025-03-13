Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

ARE stock opened at C$17.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.93. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.03 and a twelve month high of C$29.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.

In other news, Director Stuart Lee bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

