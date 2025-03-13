Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Aecon Group
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Stuart Lee bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.