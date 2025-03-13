Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 56.2% in February

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Advantest Price Performance

ATEYY stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. Advantest has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantest will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

