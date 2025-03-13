Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.16 and last traded at $96.73. 10,676,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 39,330,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

