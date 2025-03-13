Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Increased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,062 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 6.3% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,744,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

ADBE opened at $438.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.54. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.