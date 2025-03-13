ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 67,134 shares.The stock last traded at $29.28 and had previously closed at $29.43.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57.

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APCB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

