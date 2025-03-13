Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 840 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $165.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.25 and a one year high of $190.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

