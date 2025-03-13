Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,908 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1,385.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,269 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 103,778 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $7,094,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $438.60 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

