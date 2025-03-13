Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $46,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3,346.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 113.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.2% during the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $2,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $611.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $729.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,792.10, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

