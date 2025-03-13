Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $19.98 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,791 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GE opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.58. General Electric has a 52 week low of $131.91 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

