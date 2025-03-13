Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,386,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 300,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $338.50 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $307.05 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

