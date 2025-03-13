Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

