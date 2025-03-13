ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) by 269.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,968 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in ABVC BioPharma were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABVC opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.
ABVC BioPharma Profile
