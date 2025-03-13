ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) by 269.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,968 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in ABVC BioPharma were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABVC opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

ABVC BioPharma Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

