Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 104.4% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE THW opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $13.48.
Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
