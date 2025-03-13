Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ACP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 390,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $7.05.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
