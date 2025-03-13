Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 390,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

