ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.93, but opened at $54.56. ABB shares last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 10,671 shares traded.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ABB from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

