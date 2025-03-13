945 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

