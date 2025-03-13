93,126 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This trade represents a 42.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $948,793.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,006,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,541,452.98. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,182. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

