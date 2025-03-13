93,063 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 988.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $75.25 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,527,299.72. The trade was a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

