850 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.33.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

