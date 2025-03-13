8,361 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

