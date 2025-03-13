72,125 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.