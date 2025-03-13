64,501 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 64,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDEC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after buying an additional 54,664 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $10,210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $8,630,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PDEC opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

