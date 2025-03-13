54,679 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 41.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,837,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Masimo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,869,000 after acquiring an additional 262,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,741,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masimo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 1.03. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

