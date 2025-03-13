5,021 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of TTC opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.70. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $72.18 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

