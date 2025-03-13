4,799 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,170,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $478.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

