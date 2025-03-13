416 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 416 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 168,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,030.43.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $927.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $990.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

