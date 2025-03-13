4,143 Shares in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

