31,511 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,201,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $898,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 88.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 166,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 78,180 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

KREF stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.31. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a current ratio of 296.16.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

